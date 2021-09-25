Advertisement
Kerry winners outside county

Sep 25, 2021 10:09 By radiokerrynews
Kerry winners outside county
The 3/1 priced Boher Black Rock won race 9 at Curraheen Park for Tralee’s Martin Moriarty by half a length in 29-57.

At Shelbourne Park 3/1 shot Clounbrane Zoey took race 11 by 5 lengths in 32-62, for Mary Kearney of Moyvane.

