Kerry winners outside county

The 3/1 priced Boher Black Rock won race 9 at Curraheen Park for Tralee’s Martin Moriarty by half a length in 29-57.
At Shelbourne Park 3/1 shot Clounbrane Zoey took race 11 by 5 lengths in 32-62, for Mary Kearney of Moyvane.
