Kerry Win All-Ireland Ladies U16 B Title

Kerry have won the All-Ireland Ladies Under 16 B Football Final with a three point victory over Sligo in Ballinasloe.
The final score was Kerry 4-10 Sligo 2-13.
Kerry LGFA PRO, Paul Murphy reports
