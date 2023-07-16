Advertisement
Kerry Win All-Ireland Ladies U16 B Title

Jul 16, 2023 15:07 By radiokerrysport
Kerry Win All-Ireland Ladies U16 B Title
Kerry have won the All-Ireland Ladies Under 16 B Football Final with a three point victory over Sligo in Ballinasloe.

The final score was Kerry 4-10 Sligo 2-13.

Kerry LGFA PRO, Paul Murphy reports

