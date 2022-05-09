Kerry will be away to Cork in Ladies Football Championship final

Kerry will be away to Cork in the Ladies All-Ireland U14 Football Championship Platinum Series final.
Both Cork and Kerry agreed to a toss for home venue, with the final on Saturday May 21st.
