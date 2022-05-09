Advertisement
Sport

Kerry will be away to Cork in Ladies Football Championship final

May 9, 2022 17:05 By radiokerrynews
Kerry will be away to Cork in the Ladies All-Ireland U14 Football Championship Platinum Series final.

Both Cork and Kerry agreed to a toss for home venue, with the final on Saturday May 21st.

