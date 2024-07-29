Advertisement
Kerry v Bohemians fixed for 4 on Sunday 18th August

Jul 29, 2024
Kerry v Bohemians fixed for 4 on Sunday 18th August
Kerry FC v Bray Wanderers in the SSE Airtricity Leavue of Ireland First Division at Mounthawk Park, Tralee. Photo: David Corkey/Radio Kerry Sport
Kerry against Bohemians in the last 16 of the Sports Direct Men's FAI Cup has been confirmed for 4 o'clock on Sunday August 18th.

The Kingdom have home advantage for the tie.

The night before, Sligo Rovers will host UCD.

Among the six ties on Friday the 16th, Shelbourne will be at home to Galway United, and Cork City will face Derry City.

Drogheda United have signed former West Brom defender Aaron Harper-Bailey.

The 22-year old centre-back spent the second half of the last English season on loan at Kidderminster.

