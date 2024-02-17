Kerry up against Mayo tonight

Kerry host Mayo tonight in Round 3 of the Allianz Football League.

The sides face off in Tralee from 7.30.

Derry can open up a lead at the top of Division 1.

Advertisement

Their game with Monaghan throws in at 5.

At Croke Park, Dublin continue their hunt for their first points of the season against Roscommon.

=

Advertisement

One unbeaten start is likely to end in Division 2, with Donegal playing Fermanagh in Letterkenny this afternoon.

Cork will look to arrest their poor start when they play Cavan.

=

Advertisement

In Division 4 today, Waterford play Longford, and Laois face Carlow.