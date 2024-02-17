Advertisement
Kerry up against Mayo tonight

Feb 17, 2024 10:21 By radiokerrysport
Kerry up against Mayo tonight
Seán O’Shea during Kerry v Tipperary in Round 1 of the McGrath Cup at Austin Stack Park, Tralee. Photo: David Corkey/Radio Kerry Sport
Kerry host Mayo tonight in Round 3 of the Allianz Football League.

The sides face off in Tralee from 7.30.

Derry can open up a lead at the top of Division 1.

Their game with Monaghan throws in at 5.

At Croke Park, Dublin continue their hunt for their first points of the season against Roscommon.

One unbeaten start is likely to end in Division 2, with Donegal playing Fermanagh in Letterkenny this afternoon.

Cork will look to arrest their poor start when they play Cavan.

In Division 4 today, Waterford play Longford, and Laois face Carlow.

