Kerry U17s beaten by Cork

Apr 15, 2023 16:04 By radiokerrysport
Kerry U17s beaten by Cork
Kerry FC Crest
Kerry have lost against Cork in the EA Sports U17 League Of Ireland.

In Tralee it finished 5-1.

Kerry actually went ahead in the game, courtesy of Finn Barrett in the 11th minute.

