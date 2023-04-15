Kerry U17s beaten by Cork

Kerry have lost against Cork in the EA Sports U17 League Of Ireland.
In Tralee it finished 5-1.
Kerry actually went ahead in the game, courtesy of Finn Barrett in the 11th minute.
