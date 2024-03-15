Advertisement
Sport

Kerry tonight bid for first win of League season

Mar 15, 2024 07:54 By radiokerrysport
Kerry tonight bid for first win of League season
Kerry FC v Treaty Utd in the SSE Airtricity League of Ireland First Division at Mounthawk Park, Tralee. Photo: David Corkey/Radio Kerry Sport
Share this article

Kerry FC tonight bid for their first win of the SSE Airtricity League First Division season.

The Kingdom, who drew with Athlone one week ago, will be home to Cobh from 7.45.

Cork City are at home to Bray Wanderers tonight

Advertisement

Finn Harps make the long trek to Wexford

And UCD play Athlone Town.

Shamrock Rovers are still seeking a first win of this seasonï¿½s SSE Airtricity Premier Division when they go to Galway United tonight.

Advertisement

Elsewhere, early leaders Shelbourne cross the Liffey to play St. Patï¿½s.

Free-scoring Derry City go to managerless Bohemians.

And early strugglers Dundalk welcome Waterford to Oriel Park.

Advertisement

All of tonight's games kick off at 7.45.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Pauls through to the semi finals of the MissQuote.ie League Trophy
Advertisement
Friday local soccer fixtures & results
Friday local GAA fixtures & results
Advertisement

Recommended

Pauls through to the semi finals of the MissQuote.ie League Trophy
Friday local soccer fixtures & results
Friday local GAA fixtures & results
Friday local basketball fixtures & results
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus