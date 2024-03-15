Kerry tonight bid for first win of League season

Kerry FC tonight bid for their first win of the SSE Airtricity League First Division season.

The Kingdom, who drew with Athlone one week ago, will be home to Cobh from 7.45.

Cork City are at home to Bray Wanderers tonight

Finn Harps make the long trek to Wexford

And UCD play Athlone Town.

Shamrock Rovers are still seeking a first win of this seasonï¿½s SSE Airtricity Premier Division when they go to Galway United tonight.

Elsewhere, early leaders Shelbourne cross the Liffey to play St. Patï¿½s.

Free-scoring Derry City go to managerless Bohemians.

And early strugglers Dundalk welcome Waterford to Oriel Park.

All of tonight's games kick off at 7.45.