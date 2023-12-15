Kerry to open 2024 League season at Cork

Kerry FC are to start the 2024 SSE Airtricity League First Division season against Cork City.

Cork are one of 2 new sides in the Division and the Kingdom will be away for the tie on Friday February 16th. Kerry must also go to Turners Cross on Friday July 27th.

The Kingdom are to host Cork on Friday May 3rd, and again on Friday September 13th.

Following that opening game at Cork Kerry have back to back home outings; against Bray on Friday February 23rd, then Treaty on Friday March 1st.

There will be a home game on Bank Holiday Monday June 3rd, against Treaty, kicking off at 5 o'clock.

Kerry will have 2 Thursday fixtures during Euro 2024; home to Longford on June 13th and away to Finn Harps on July 4th.

The Kingdom will have a home fixture on the final Friday of the season, against Athlone on October 18th.

Shamrock Rovers kick off their League of Ireland title defence at home to Dundalk on Friday February 16th.

FAI Cup winners St Pat's travel to newly-promoted Galway United.

Women's champions Peamount United begin their campaign away to Cork City on March 9th.