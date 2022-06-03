Advertisement
Sport

Kerry to name team at 9am tomorrow for Joe McDonagh Final

Jun 3, 2022 17:06 By radiokerrysport
Kerry to name team at 9am tomorrow for Joe McDonagh Final
The Kingdom are bidding for third time lucky in as many years in the competition.

Stephen Molumphy will take charge of his first Joe McDonagh final with the Kingdom, in a game that throws in at 4:30 at GAA HQ

Speaking in the build up to the big game, Molumphy says he hopes Kerry supporters will be the 16th Man

The Kerry team to face Antrim will be named at 9am tomorrow morning

As you may of heard in news, the Kerry hurlers will now travel home after the game via plane.

Kerry Airport have chartered a special flight specifically for the side to come home following the game

They were due to travel home by coach due to accomodation availability.

The game will be live on Radio Kerry Sport with thanks the Ardfert Furniture and Gilroys.ie for all your energy solutions

