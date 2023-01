The draw for the 2023 EirGrid GAA Football Under 20 Munster Championship is as follows

a. Tipperary v Clare – winners play Kerry

b. Limerick v Waterford – winners play Cork

Full schedule:

QF 1 Tipperary Clare 10/4 FBD Semple Stadium Thurles

QF 2 Limerick Waterford 10/4 TUS Gaelic Grounds

SF 3 Kerry Tipperary or Clare 17/4 FBD Semple Stadium Thurles or Austin Stack Park Tralee

SF 4 Cork Limerick or Waterford 17/4 Páirc Uí Rinn or Fraher Field Dungarvan

Final 24/4