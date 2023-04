The Kerry Under 20 Footballers will face Clare in the Eirgrid Munster Football Semi Final on Monday.

Clare booked their place in the semi final with thanks to a 1-11 to 0-11 win over Tipperary in Semple Stadium last night.

The semi final will take place in Austin Stack Park Tralee next Monday night, with throw in at 7pm.

Cork and Limerick meet in the other semi final at the same time next Monday in Pairc Ui Rinn