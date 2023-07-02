Advertisement
Kerry to discover semi-final opponent today

Jul 2, 2023 10:07 By radiokerrysport
Kerry to discover semi-final opponent today
Kerry will today discover their All-Ireland Senior Football Championship semi-final opponent.

The draw this evening is subject to avoidance of repeat pairings from the overall championship where possible.

If Cork & Mayo win today to join Kerry in the last four a repeat pairing can’t be avoided. In that instance all four teams will be drawn from the same bowl and it’ll be 1st team out against 2nd, and 3rd against 4th.

Fixture details will be confirmed tomorrow afternoon.

Monaghan are into the semi finals after a dramatic 9-8 win on penalties over Armagh at Croke Park.

Rory Beggan saved Callum Cumiskey's effort in sudden death to earn the Farney County a dramatic victory.

The game itself had finished 14 points apiece at the end of extra time, as Conor McManus equalised for Monaghan with the last kick.

So for the third time in a year, Armagh have lost a championship match in a shoot out.

Monaghan are into the last four for the first time since 2018.

The remaining semi finalists will be decided today.

First up at Croke Park is the meeting of Derry and Cork at 1.45.

And then at 4, it's Dublin against Mayo.

