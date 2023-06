Kerry FC will today discover their 'Sports Direct' Mens FAI Cup opponent.

32 teams are in the first round draw, which takes place at 12:30.

On the field, Kerry FC have lost 6-0 to Waterford in the SSE Airtricity League First Division.

Kingdom manager Billy Dennehy reflects on the losst but was firstly asked about the Cup draw

The First Round is fixed for the weekend of July 21st to 23rd.