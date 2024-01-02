Advertisement
Sport

Kerry team to face Tipperary to be named tonight

Jan 2, 2024 12:58 By radiokerrysport
Kerry team to face Tipperary to be named tonight
Share this article

The Kerry footballers return to action tomorrow night in the McGrath Cup

Jack O Connors side welcome Tipperary to Austin Stack Park at 7:30 tomorrow

The Kerry team is set to be named at 8pm this evening

Advertisement
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Winning return to action for Nadal
Advertisement
Darts semi finals take place tonight
Full round of games in SPL this afternoon
Advertisement

Recommended

Solar farms to increase in 2024
Councillor calls for changes to Eircode system
North Kerry road closed following damage caused by weather
Former London Kerry Person of the Year knighted in UK's New Year's Honours List
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus