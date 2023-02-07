Kerry Swimming News

Success for Kingdom Swimmers at Munster Schools Championship

Well done to all our swimmers who represented their respective schools at the Munster Schools Swimming Championship over the weekend (Minor & Senior).

The two day event hosted by Swim Munster in UL saw a number of our swimmers compete in both individual and relay events.

After an absence of two years , our swimmers were delighted to once again have the opportunity to represent their schools, attaining PBs, medals and qualification times for the National School Finals in March.

Many thanks Swim Munster for organizing and to the officials and volunteers on both days.

Results of Minor Championship-

INDIVIDUAL EVENTS-

Kate O’Shea - Silver 50m back & Gold 100m IM -qualified for national finals in both

Lexie Griffin- Bronze 50m back , qualified for national finals

Holly & Aoibhinn Long qualified for nationals in 50m back

Evie Fields qualified for national finals in 100m IM

RELAY EVENTS-

200m Free Style Relay -Kate O’Shea, Alice Kennedy, Saorlaith Costello ,Tenzin Kunzey Tsering (Soil Eoin) -Silver & qualified for national finals.

Results of Senior Championship-

INDIVIDUAL EVENTS-

Liam O’Connor -Gold 100m free

Maire O'Sullivan -Silver 100m free

Rory Boyd -Bronze 100m Back

RELAY EVENTS-

200m IM Boys Relay & 200m Free Boys Relay -Feidhlim Ginty, Luke O’Donoghue, Sean Murphy & Sean Sargent –( Mercy Mounthawk) Bronze in both Relays

Upcoming Galas

12/02 Community Games

12/02 Time trials for Dev Squad and Junior B

11/03 Aspiring Champions -Session 1 & 2

12/03 Future Challenger

19/03 Time Trials (Long distance)

25/03 Aspiring Champions -Session 3 & 4

25/03 Irish Minor Schools Championship

26/03 Irish Senior Schools Relays/Schools Interpro