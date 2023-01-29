Kerry start title defence with a loss

Kerry’s Allianz Football League title defence has started with a defeat

The Kingdom went down by 0-13 to 1-9 to Donegal in Ballybofey on a poor day for football.

It took the 8th minute until the first score arrived, a Darragh Roche point for the visitors. Donegal levelled immediately and went in front seconds later; 2 points to 1. Kerry meanwhile were soon to register their fourth wide of the encounter. The Kingdom were on terms in the 13th minute thanks to a Paul Murphy score from distance. Kerry were then gifted a goal from the subsequent kickout. The Donegal keeper passed to a defender, and left his net unguarded as he made himself available for the return pass. Dara Moynihan brilliantly dispossessed the Donegal defender and slotted the ball into an empty net. That 3 point lead was increased to 4 by Tom O'Sullivan after 17 minutes; Kerry 1-3 Donegal 0-2. Killian Spillane made it a 5 point game in the 20th minute and the Kingdom were gradually turning the screw. They led 1-6 to 0-3 ten minutes from half-time. Back to back points saw Donegal narrow the gap to 4 five minutes from the break. In added on time Donegal made it a 3 point game. At half time it was Kerry 1-6 Donegal 0-6.

2 Donegal points in the opening 5 minutes of the second period brought them to within 1. They were on terms in the 44th minute at 0-9 to 1-6 and went ahead almost immediately. Paul Murphy's second point of the day meant Kerry were level with 20 minutes to go. 3 minutes later Donegal were back in front; 0-11 to 1-7. Substitute Ruairi Murphy pointed the Kingdom level again with 9 minutes remaining. But Donegal responded to go ahead again 6 minutes from the end. A 68th minute free from Shane Murphy from distance pulled wide of the left hand post as the Kingdom sought an equaliser. Donegal went up the other end and they too put wide. Sub Donal O'Sullivan pointed Kerry level in the final minute of regulation time. There was more drama to come as Kerry keeper Shane Murphy was quick off his line to thwart a Donegal attack, saving bravely. 30 seconds from the end of added on time Donegal captain Patrick McBrearty kicked what proved to be the winner.

