Kerry see off Laois in the Lidl Ladies National Football League

Kerry have beaten Laois this afternoon in the Lidl Ladies National Football League.

The Division 2A tie which took place in Killarney was close in the first half with only a point between the teams going in at half time.

Half Time score 1-07 to 1-06 in favor of Kerry.

In the second half Kerry pulled away.

Goals from Maedhbh Johnston, Lorraine Scanlon and Erica Mcglynn helped Kerry see out the game.

Full time score 4-17 to 1-09.

Kerry will now take on Division 2B's runners up Monaghan.

Breda O'Shea reports:

