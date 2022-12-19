Kerry reveal Billy Dennehy as manager

Billy Dennehy will manage Kerry in their inaugural season in the League Of Ireland.

Kerry, who are to play in the SSE Airtricity First Division in 2023, begin their campaign at home to Cobh on Friday 17th February at Mounthawk Park.

Originally announced as Director of Football for the club, Billy will now be the man on the side-line for the side embarking on a brand new journey in 2023. The project has been referred to as the brainchild of the Tralee man, who becomes a first-team manager for the first time in his career.

Billy’s playing career concluded in 2018 and on his return from playing in England, Billy won a League of Ireland title with Shamrock Rovers along with the Setanta and EA Sports Cups.

Billy appeared and scored in the Europa League Group stages and also wore the Irish national jersey up to under 23 level.

Speaking on the announcement, Billy said “I am delighted to be named as the manager of the first team for Kerry FC for 2023. This has been a project that I have been excited about for a long time and to finally see it coming to fruition is something I am immensely proud of.” Billy added, “To be named as the manager of Kerry FC is something that means a huge amount to me and my family and although I know it will be a huge challenge I am confident that Kerry FC will be extremely competitive in the 2023 season.”

It has been a busy couple of weeks on the ground for Kerry FC as the club ramps up preparations for the upcoming season.

Brand new seats have arrived and will be in place before the New Year.

Season Tickets have also gone on sale and sales are strong with 2 months to go before the first ball is kicked.