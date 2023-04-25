Kerry retain Munster Under 20 crown

Kerry have retained their EirGrid Munster Under 20 Football Championship crown.

The Kingdom saw off Cork in the final at Pairc Ui Chaoimh by double scores, 2-12 to 1-6, that after taking a 2-1 to no score lead inside 4 minutes of the decider.

Kerry manager Tomas O'Se

Kerry will now face Sligo in the All-Ireland semi-final on Saturday May 6th.

The Leinster decider, involving Kildare and Dublin, has a half seven start in Carlow this evening.

The final standings in the Munster Minor Hurling Championship will be confirmed tonight.

The winner of Limerick’s meeting with Cork will finish top of the table, and qualify automatically for the provincial final.

Tipperary and Waterford are out of the running, but meet in Thurles.