A deflected Thomas Morgan strike, fourteen minutes into added time, denied Longford Town their first win of the SSE Airtricity First Division season last night.

That goal saw it finish Bray Wanderers 1 Longford Town 1 at the Carlisle Grounds.

Both sides ended that game with ten men, as Bray's Max Murphy and Longford's Fran Campbell were red carded two-minutes from the end of normal time.

Advertisement

That result means that Kerry FC remain 9th in the table and a point ahead of Longford