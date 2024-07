Kerry Racing News

Kerryman Cian Collins sent out There's No Limit to win the one-mile Claiming Race at Ballinrobe on Monday evening. Owned by the AP Partnership, the 11/1 chance led close home under Jack Kearney to record a half-length success.

Upcoming Fixtures

Roscommon – Tuesday, July 2 (First Race 4.45pm)

Tipperary – Tuesday, July 2 (First Race 1.33pm)

Tipperary – Wednesday, July 3 (First Race 5.05pm)

Bellewstown – Thursday, July 4 (First Race 4.25pm)

Tipperary – Thursday, July 4 (First Race 5.10pm)

Bellewstown – Friday, July 5 (First Race 4.05pm)

Cork – Friday, July 5 (First Race 5.05)

Bellewstown – Saturday, July 6 (First Race 4.53pm)

Naas – Saturday, July 6 (First Race 2.10pm)

Limerick – Sunday, July 7 (First Race 2.20pm)

Sligo – Sunday, July 7 (First Race 2.00pm)