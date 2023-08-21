Kerry Racing News

Eamon Courtney saddled his second winner under Rules, having bagged the first at his local Killarney track, when Paddy O’Hanlon steered Willywampus to an effortless 16-length triumph in the O’Neill’s Bar Beginners Chase at Tramore on Thursday. The six-year-old jumped from fence to fence and once Will You Win crashed out at the fifth obstacle, never saw another rival.

Jack Kennedy and Gordon Elliott certainly enjoyed their time at the seaside venue, the Dingle man providing his boss with the first leg of a double as Royal Eagle showing a good attitude to bag the Tramore Directors Handicap Hurdle.

They returned 24 hours later and farmed three winners. The pair got off the mark as 4/7 favourite Salvador Ziggy jumped with real zeal before galloping to a 12-length success in the EY Chase, suggesting that a step up in trip might suit and the Kerry National at Listowel is an intended target. Kennedy was superb as C’est Quelqu’un also justified favouritism in the Majestic Hotel Handicap Chase. All was going to plan until the six-year-old clattered the last and went down on his haunches but Kennedy kept the partnership intact and his partner bravely got back in gear to score by a length and a quarter. Sea Aster brought up the treble for Kennedy, and his fourth winner in two days, claiming the Celebrating The Life Of Mary Hearn Mares’ Maiden Hurdle for Rathcore-based owners, the Around The Fire Syndicate.

The Kennedy-Elliott- tandem got in on the act once more at Tramore on Sunday, Fruit Blossom clearly enjoying fencing on the way to landing the Victoria House Tramore Beginners’ Chase for mares.

Upcoming Fixtures

Roscommon – Tuesday August 22

Sligo – Wednesday August 23

Killarney – Thursday August 24

Leopardstown – Thursday August 24

Kilbeggan - Friday August 25

Killarney – Friday August 25

Killarney - Saturday August 26

Curragh – Saturday August 26

Naas – Sunday August 27

