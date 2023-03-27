Kerry Racing News

Phillip Enright was in the saddle as the nine-year-old Johngus landed the beginners’ chase at Clonmel on Tuesday. Trained by Sean Aherne, the 4/1 chance recovered from a couple of early jumping errors to race clear from the second-last fence to beat Eoin McCarthy’s Clounts Pride by an easy 17 lengths.

Enright was successful on another nine-year-old as he gave County Meath trainer Edward Cawley his second winner of the week with Waittillitellyou taking the three-mile handicap hurdle at Cork on Thursday. The 15/2 chance came from well off the pace to record a four-length win over the Stuart Crawford-trained Wowsham which was ridden by JJ Slevin who had partnered Cawley’s winner at Navan on Monday.

Upcoming Fixtures

Navan – Wednesday, March 29 (First Race 2.15pm)

Limerick – Thursday, March 30 (First Race 1.40pm)

Naas – Thursday, March 30 (First Race 2.32pm)

Dundalk – Friday, March 31 (First Race 5.30pm)

Wexford – Friday, March 31 (First Race 4.40pm)

Bellewstown – Saturday, April 1 (First Race 1.20pm)

Leopardstown – Sunday, April 2 (First Race 2pm)

Downpatrick – Sunday, April 2 (First Race 1.40pm)