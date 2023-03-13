Kerry Racing News

Phillip Enright was among the winners when Della Casa Lunga scored an easy success in the two-mile auction novice hurdle at Leopardstown on Monday. Trained by Sam Curling, the 85/40 chance led after the second-last hurdle and was nicely clear over the last as he beat the Gavin Cromwell-trained Ideal Du Tabert by six and a half lengths in the trainer’s own colours. Dingle’s Ben Kennedy rode his third career winner when partnering Paul Flynn’s Clever Currency to take the opportunity handicap hurdle over the same distance. Kennedy made all the running on the six-year-old and he brought the 14/1 shot home an eight-length winner from the Chris Timmons-trained Razdan. Bryan Cooper continued trainer Dermot McLoughlin’s tremendous run of form when partnering Wa Wa to win the three-mile handicap hurdle. In the colours of the Seven Figures Partnership, the 15/2 chance led after the second-last hurdle and was eased after the final flight as he beat the Ross O'Sullivan-trained Atacanter by a length and a quarter, adding to his success at Navan in February.

Trained by James Nash for owner Michael Flynn, Your Honour ran out a 28-length winner of the opening conditions’ hurdle at Limerick on Sunday. Gavin Brouder made all the running on the well-backed 15/8 shot and he eased clear of 6/5 favourite Bringbackmemories from the second-last hurdle for his facile success.

Other Racing News

At 66 years of age, Liam Burke became the second-oldest rider, and certainly the oldest in modern times, to win a race in Ireland when he partnered Teuchters Glory to win the concluding bumper at Limerick on Sunday. For good measure, Burke trains and also part-owns the seven-year-old with William MacDonald and he brought the 9/2 chance home a five-length winner from the Gordon Elliott-trained Lucky Lyreen. Jamie Codd, who rode the runner-up, was six years of age and none of the other riders in the race were born when Burke last rode a winner in 1988, 35 years ago. The oldest winning jockey in Ireland was Harry Beasley who was 71 when riding a winner at Punchestown in 1923.