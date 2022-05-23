Advertisement
Sport

Kerry Racing News

May 23, 2022 16:05 By radiokerrysport
Kerry Racing News Kerry Racing News
Happy Jacky (Bryan Cooper) wins the 2m6f handicap hurdle. Killarney. Photo: Patrick McCann/Racing Post 15.05.2022
Share this article

By the HRI

Bryan Cooper got off the mark for the new National Hunt season when partnering the Ray Hackett-trained Happy Jacky to win the two-mile six-furlong handicap hurdle at Killarney on Monday. Owned and bred by Paddy Ryan, the 7/1 chance scored with a little more in hand the one-length winning margin might suggest and connections will aim the eight-year-old at a handicap hurdle over the same distance at the Galway festival.

Gearoid Brouder credited County Offaly trainer Joseph Murray with his first winner when scoring a cosy success on Mass Gathering in the near six-furlong claiming race at Sligo on Tuesday. The 25/1 chance skipped clear early inside the final furlong to beat the Denis Hogan-trained Royal Tribute by a length and a half in the colours of the Lios Dearg Partnership. The third-place Eglish was the only horse claimed out of the race and Murray commented, “That’s my first winner. I worked for George Webb for five years before getting my own licence. I’m based in Belmount in Offaly which is good football and hurling country. I have a small team of horses there. I thought she had a chance this evening. She ran a couple of crackers at the Curragh and she’s just been coming to hand.”

Advertisement
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus