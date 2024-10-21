Advertisement
Sport

Kerry Racing News

Oct 21, 2024 15:50 By radiokerrysport
Kerry Racing News
Share this article

In the colours of the Purosangue Racing Syndicate, the Jack Kennedy-ridden Action Plan won the three-year-old maiden hurdle at Punchestown on Tuesday. Trained by Ger O’Leary, the 9/4 chance led after the final hurdle and went clear to beat Paul Flynn’s 5/2 shot Solar Drive by a lengths and three-parts, the pair three and a half lengths ahead of the Ross O'Sullivan-trained 5/4 favourite Slurricane. Phillip Enright was next into the winners’ enclosure when partnering Jake Peter to win the two-mile handicap hurdle for trainer Mark Cahill and owner/breeder Frank McNulty. The 10-year-old came through to lead before the final hurdle and he raced right away to score by three and three-parts of a length from the Patrick Hayes-trained Pro Bono.

Owned by Ciaran Mooney, the five-year-old D Art D Art landed the two and a half-mile handicap hurdle for trainer Tom Cooper and jockey Donagh Meyler at Punchestown on Wednesday. The 6/1 chance came with a late run and only got up in the final stride to pip the Shane Nolan-trained 5/1 shot Missus Beeton by a shorthead, his third career success.

Upcoming Fixtures
Curragh – Tuesday, October 22 (First Race 12.30pm)
Navan – Wednesday, October 23 (First Race 1.30pm)
Clonmel – Thursday, October 24 (First Race 1.53pm)
Dundalk – Friday, October 25 (First Race 5.30pm)
Sligo – Friday, October 25 (First Race 1.30pm)
Galway – Saturday, October 26 (First Race 1.58pm)
Galway – Sunday, October 27 (First Race 12.50pm)
Wexford – Sunday, October 28 (First Race 1.05pm)

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

UK Raider March On Freddie Fastest Heat Winner In Opening Round Of Irish Derby
Advertisement
Kerry Golf News & Results
Ireland squad beginning preparations for Euro 2025 playoff today
Advertisement

Recommended

Lighthouse Tourism to be explored in three-day event on Valentia Island
Killarney native says charity blown away from proceeds donated from sale of Rory Gallagher guitar
UK Raider March On Freddie Fastest Heat Winner In Opening Round Of Irish Derby
Ireland squad beginning preparations for Euro 2025 playoff today
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus