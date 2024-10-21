Kerry Racing News

In the colours of the Purosangue Racing Syndicate, the Jack Kennedy-ridden Action Plan won the three-year-old maiden hurdle at Punchestown on Tuesday. Trained by Ger O’Leary, the 9/4 chance led after the final hurdle and went clear to beat Paul Flynn’s 5/2 shot Solar Drive by a lengths and three-parts, the pair three and a half lengths ahead of the Ross O'Sullivan-trained 5/4 favourite Slurricane. Phillip Enright was next into the winners’ enclosure when partnering Jake Peter to win the two-mile handicap hurdle for trainer Mark Cahill and owner/breeder Frank McNulty. The 10-year-old came through to lead before the final hurdle and he raced right away to score by three and three-parts of a length from the Patrick Hayes-trained Pro Bono.

Owned by Ciaran Mooney, the five-year-old D Art D Art landed the two and a half-mile handicap hurdle for trainer Tom Cooper and jockey Donagh Meyler at Punchestown on Wednesday. The 6/1 chance came with a late run and only got up in the final stride to pip the Shane Nolan-trained 5/1 shot Missus Beeton by a shorthead, his third career success.

Upcoming Fixtures

Curragh – Tuesday, October 22 (First Race 12.30pm)

Navan – Wednesday, October 23 (First Race 1.30pm)

Clonmel – Thursday, October 24 (First Race 1.53pm)

Dundalk – Friday, October 25 (First Race 5.30pm)

Sligo – Friday, October 25 (First Race 1.30pm)

Galway – Saturday, October 26 (First Race 1.58pm)

Galway – Sunday, October 27 (First Race 12.50pm)

Wexford – Sunday, October 28 (First Race 1.05pm)