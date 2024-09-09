Advertisement
Sport

Kerry Racing News

Sep 9, 2024 14:04 By radiokerrysport
Kerry Racing News
Camino Rock (Gavin Brouder) winning the Kilbeggan Handicap Hurdle. Kilbeggan. Photo: Patrick McCann/Racing Post
Meath-based Cian Collins landed the opening two-mile maiden hurdle with Has Me Dreaming at Kilbeggan on Wednesday. The 14/1 chance, ridden by Jordan Gainford, had plenty to do on the run to the final hurdle but he finished with a flourish and got up in the dying strides to pip the Edward and Patrick Harty-trained 4/1 shot Clonshire River by half a length. Gavin Brouder partnered the Mouse Morris-trained Camino Rock to win the three-mile handicap hurdle. Owned by Michael O’Flynn and John O’Flynn, the 8/1 chance led before the final hurdle and was eased in the closing stages as he beat the Chris Timmons-trained 5/2 favourite Royal Cave by two and a quarter lengths.


Upcoming Fixtures

Galway - Tuesday, September 10 (First Race 3.35pm)

Cork – Wednesday, September 11 (First Race 4.20pm)

Ballinrobe – Friday, September 13 (First Race 3.25pm)

Leopardstown – Saturday, September 14 (First Race 1.10pm)

Curragh – Sunday, September 15 (First Race 1.55pm)

