Kerry progress to All-Ireland Minor Football Championship semi-final

Kerry are into the Electric Ireland All-Ireland Minor Football Championship semi-finals.

In the last eight they overcame Tyrone by 8 points to 1-4.

The opening score was a Tyrone goal in the 7th minute, Caolan Donnelly fisting home over the Kerry keeper. The Kingdom responded with a point from captain Cormac Dillon but Tyrone pointed themselves to go 3 clear again after 9 minutes. It was the 17th minute before Kerry scored again, a Niall Collins point making it Kerry 0-2 Tyrone 1-1. Scores from Cormac Dillon and Paddy Lane brought Kerry level, the Dillon nudged the Kingdom in front. That made it 0-5 to 1-1 after 24 minutes. Tyrone drew level but Donagh O'Sullivan had Kerry in front once more; 0-6 to 1-2 with 5 minutes left in the half. There was no further scoring in the opening period.

An Eddie Healy point from distance 5 minutes into the second half saw Kerry double their advantage. A superb Shay O'Meara save in the 40th minute ensured the Kingdom remained ahead. Tyrone were yet to score in the second half and soon after registered their 6th wide. Kerry's Niall Collins was black carded in the 44th minute following an unusual incident Tyrone then nabbed their first score in the second period to halve the deficit. It was the 57th minute of the tie before there was another score-Kerry's Fionn Murphy putting over a beauty from distance from a free. It was now Kerry 8 points Tyrone 1-3. Tyrone halved the deficit in the 2nd of 4 added on minutes.