Kerry pick up the points at Roscommon

Mar 17, 2024 15:21 By radiokerrysport
Kerry pick up the points at Roscommon
Paudie Clifford during Kerry v Mayo in the Allianz Football League in Austin Stack Park. Photo by David Corkey/Radio Kerry Sport
Kerry defeated Roscommon in the Allianz Football League.

The Division 1 encounter ended 1-17 to 1-11.

The Kingdom opened the scoring with a Joe O'Connor point in the 3rd minute. After Roscommon levelled they registered two wides in what was a relatively tame start to proceedings. David Clifford put Kerry back in front in the 9th minute. Barry Dan O'Sullivan doubled that advantage one minute later. Sean O'Brien put 3 between the teams. It was 5 points to 1 midway through the period, David Clifford then making it 6 to 1. Roscommon keeper Conor Carroll doubled his side's tally after 21 minutes. After David Clifford put over, back to back Roscommon points brought them within 3 at 0-7 to 0-4 after 28 minutes. Kerry had the chance to double their advantage in the 30th minute through a David Clifford penalty but he sent the spot kick over the bar. The penalty was awarded for a foul on Sean O'Shea, who actually goaled. However, the ref played no advantage and the goal was not given. Kerry led 8 points to 4 at the break.

After Roscommon pointed the first two scores of the second half Kerry went 5 clear with points from Barry Dan O'Sullivan, David Clifford and Dara Moynihan. David Clifford then made it double scores; 12 to 6 in the 48th minute. After Kerry opened up a 13 points to 7 advantage a Roscommon goal meant there was a single score between the sides. Stephen O'Brien made it a 4 point advantage entering the final 10 minutes. Roscommon made it a 3 point game after 67 minutes at 15 points to 1-9. A Paul Geaney point gave the Kingdom breathing space again. However, the gap was down to 3 heading into 6 added on minutes. Another Paul Geaney point had it at Kerry 0-17 Roscommon 1-10. A 74th minute Joe O'Connor goal put the seal on the win

Jason Foley was forced off with a leg injury.

Kerry boss Jack O'Connor

Roscommon boss Davy Burke

