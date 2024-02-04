Advertisement
Kerry open against Carlow this lunchtime

Feb 4, 2024 09:51 By radiokerrysport
Kerry v Waterford in the Munster Hurling League at Austin Stack Park, Tralee. Photo: David Corkey/Radio Kerry Sport
Kerry today open their Allianz Hurling League Division 2A campaign.

They welcome Carlow to Austin Stack Park, Tralee for a 1 o’clock throw-in.

Kerry captain Tomas O'Connor spoke with Mike O'Halloran

Kingdom manager Stephen Molumphy also chatted with Mike O'Halloran

KCLR analyst Ter Kelly

Limerick kick off their Allianz National Hurling League Division 1B campaign with a game against Antrim this afternoon.

The All Ireland champions welcome the Northerners to Semple Stadium at 2pm.

In Division 1A, Kilkenny and Wexford meet in Nowlan Park at 1:45pm while at the same time, Clare and Cork face off in Ennis.

It's a 2pm start in O'Connor Park with Offaly hosting Waterford.

