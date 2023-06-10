Kerry minors into All-Ireland semis

Kerry have booked their place in the last four of the Electric Ireland All-Ireland Minor Football Championship.

At UPMC Nowlan Park, Kilkenny they overcame Kildare 2-13 to 1-11.

2 Paddy Lane points meant Kerry led 0-2 to 0-1 after 4 minutes. The Kildare equaliser followed 5 minutes later. Kerry were dominating by not making the most of their possession. Paudie Fitzgerald put the Kingdom back in front at the quarter hour mark, 3 points to 2. Paddy Lane doubled that advantage before Kerry were hit with a goal. Kildare's Harry Redmond worked in from the left wing, the defence opening up in front of him to leave him one on one with the keeper and he made no mistake. That made it Kildare 1-2 Kerry 4 points after 21 minutes. The Kingdom went right down the other end to equalise through Paddy Lane. Dara Hogan then nudged Kerry a point in front but Kildare levelled 3 minutes out from half-time. In added on time Kerry keeper James Hoare put over a free to give the Kingdom the advantage at the break, 0-7 to 1-3.

Advertisement

Paddy Lane doubled that lead but back to back Kildare points had the sides level. Paddy Lane put the Kingdom in front once more in the 34th minute, the same player then goaling with a sweet chip from the right which caught out the Kildare keeper. When Ben Murphy then pointed the Kerry advantage stood at 1-10 to 1-5 with 37 minutes on the clock. Tomas Kennedy put the Kingdom 6 clear, giving them serious breathing space. Come the 52nd minute mark Kerry were leading 1-13 to 1-7. Kildare put over 2 further scores but the Kerry icing on the cake was provided by full back Ben Murphy. In the 61st minute he ran half the length of the pitch before firing home. The Kildare full forward Evan Boyle was sent off deep in added on time. Kerry won by 5.

Kerry will play Mayo or Monaghan in the last four in a fortnight.

Kerry manager Wayne Quillnan