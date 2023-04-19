Advertisement
Sport

Kerry Minor & U14 Teams Head To Mallow For Munster Finals

Apr 19, 2023 17:04 By brendan
Kerry Minor & U14 Teams Head To Mallow For Munster Finals
The Kerry lady minor footballers take on Tipperary at 2 o’clock.

Kerry beat Tip by a point in Round 3 of the championship in February.

Manager Donal Rahilly is pleased with the progress made since then…

Following that match between the Kerry & Tipperary minor footballers it’s the turn of the Kerry Ladies U14 As who take on Cork in the Munster A Championship final.

Manager Joby Costello says Kerrys success at Senior level has had a huge influence on the younger players in the county…

