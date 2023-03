The Kerry minor ladies have been defeated by Cork in the Munster LGFA Minor Championship Round 4 fixture with a scoreline of 1-17 to 1-6.

It was Kerry's first half which lost them the game- scoring just 2 points to Cork's 1-9. Despite a quick flurry of offence from Julian Curtin with three points, and a Grainne Kennedy goal, it was too late to achieve a come back.