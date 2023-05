Kerry FC midfielder Ronan Teahan says their first ever victory was a great feeling and they need to build on it.

Having won at Athlone the Kingdom go in search of a first home win of the season when they entertain Wexford this Friday.

Teahan is son of former Irish basketballer of the year John Teahan, and nephew of Kerry football legend Maurice Fitzgerald.

He's been speaking about his time in the First Division