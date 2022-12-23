Advertisement
Kerry manager told defender that 2022 was a big year for him and he would want to be making the breakthrough

Dec 23, 2022 13:12 By radiokerrysport
Kerry manager Jack O'Connor told defender Graham O'Sullivan that 2022 was a big year for him and he would want to be making the breakthrough for the subsequent All-Ireland champions.

The Dromid defender starred for the Kingdom as they claimed a first Sam Maguire since 2014.

Jack O'Connor has also been speaking about the pre All-Ireland final rumours of Gavin White missing out on the decider.

O'Connor spoke with Donal Barry for an interview to be broadcast on Terrace Talk on St.Stephens Day

