Kerry manager speaks of relief of getting maiden victory

Kerry FC manager Billy Dennehy has spoken of the relief of getting their maiden victory in the SSE Airtricity League First Division.

The Kingdom, who host Bray this coming Friday, won at the 14th attempt, beating Athlone 3-2.

Dennehy is now targeting a first home victory

Advertisement

An independent Appeal Committee of the FAI has rejected Cork City FC’s appeal for wrongful dismissal following Cian Coleman’s red card.

Coleman was sent off in action against Dundalk on Friday.

Coleman has been handed a two-match suspension.