Kerry FC manager Billy Dennehy has praised the courage of his players, adding that they are providing a platform for the future.

It's been a tough debut season in the League Of Ireland for the Kingdom, who are away to Finn Harps on Friday.

Dennehy says they're well used to making such a long trip on a hot day

Kerry striker Kennedy Amechi, yet to make his first start for the Kingdom, is trying to juggle playing League Of Ireland with studying for the Leaving Cert