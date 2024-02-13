Advertisement
Sport

Kerry manager expects Mayo to be tough going

Feb 13, 2024 13:27 By radiokerrysport
Kerry manager expects Mayo to be tough going
Share this article

Kerry manager Jack O'Connor expects Mayo to be tough going at the weekend.

The sides face off in the Allianz Football League at 7.30 in Tralee on Saturday.

O'Connor spoke with Tim Moynihan

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Usual knocks and niggles for Kingdom ahead of Mayo clash
Advertisement
Kerry FC striker focused on giving 100% for club and team
Eriksson to join Liverpool legends management team
Advertisement

Recommended

Man appears in court in relation to attack on Cahersiveen teenager
Kenmare area candidate to run as independent after leaving Farmers' Alliance
Uisce Éireann replacing almost 2km of aged water mains on Dingle Peninsula
Cathaoirleach of Kerry signing appeal for lasting ceasefire in Israel-Hamas war
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus