Kerry man to carry tricolour at this mornings Paralympic Games Opening Ceremony

Killarney’s Jordan Lee will carry the Irish flag in this mornings Opening Ceremony at the Paralympic games in Tokyo.

The games officially get underway from today, with Jordan due to take to the Olympic Stadium on Sunday morning at 11am Irish time to compete in the High Jump.

Jordan will carry the tricolour with Britney Arendse in the ceremony which starts at midday.

Mayor of Killarney Councillor Marie Moloney wishes Jordan all the best on behalf of the people of the Killarney Municipal District.

Jordan spoke from Tokyo on Terrace Talk last evening, he said it was a long term goal met to qualify for the games..