Advertisement
Sport

Kerry man to carry tricolour at this mornings Paralympic Games Opening Ceremony

Aug 24, 2021 08:08 By radiokerrysport
Kerry man to carry tricolour at this mornings Paralympic Games Opening Ceremony Kerry man to carry tricolour at this mornings Paralympic Games Opening Ceremony
Share this article

Killarney’s Jordan Lee will carry the Irish flag in this mornings Opening Ceremony at the Paralympic games in Tokyo.

The games officially get underway from today, with Jordan due to take to the Olympic Stadium on Sunday morning at 11am Irish time to compete in the High Jump.

Jordan will carry the tricolour with Britney Arendse in the ceremony which starts at midday.

Advertisement

Mayor of Killarney Councillor Marie Moloney wishes Jordan all the best on behalf of the people of the Killarney Municipal District.

Jordan spoke from Tokyo on Terrace Talk last evening, he said it was a long term goal met to qualify for the games..

Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus