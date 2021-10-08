Kerry man set for Laois manager job

Billy Sheehan is poised to become the new Laois senior football manager.
The Kerry native played for the O’Moore County for a decade following his transfer to Emo.
Sheehan will succeed Micheál Quirke, who stepped down in July.
