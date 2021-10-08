Advertisement
Kerry man set for Laois manager job

Oct 8, 2021 17:10 By radiokerrysport
Billy Sheehan is poised to become the new Laois senior football manager.

The Kerry native played for the O’Moore County for a decade following his transfer to Emo.

Sheehan will succeed Micheál Quirke, who stepped down in July.

