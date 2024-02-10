Kerry lose at Down

Kerry were beaten at Down in the Allianz Hurling League.

The Division 2A encounter in Ballycran ended 2-23 to 1-19.

A superb start for the Kingdom saw Michael Leane goal in the opening minute. A Maurice O'Connor point added to the lead but the gap was down to 2 by the 9th minute at 1-3 to 0-4. It was a lively start to proceedings, and Kerry were making the most of the strong breeze behind them. Kingdom points by Killian Hayes, Darragh Shanahan, Kyle O'Connor and Gavin Dooley had them 4 clear at 1-7 to 0-6 after 13 minutes. Kerry's lead was 5 with 9 minutes to go in the half; 1-12 to 0-10. When Fionan Mackessy put over from inside his own D the Kerry advantage stood at 1-14 to 0-11 after 33 minutes. The Kingdom were 7 up at half-time; 1-15 to 0-11.

Down were dominant upon the resumption. Aided by a 45th minute goal they raced into a 1-18 to 1-15 lead after quarter of an hour of the second period. Down continued to make the most of the wind, adding a second goal midway through the half to make it 2-18 to 1-15. Kerry's first score of the half did not arrive until the 22nd minute of the period; a Maurice O'Connor point from a free making it 2-19 to 1-16. With 6 minutes to go and the Kingdom down by 8 they had a great chance to eat into that lead but the Down keeper saved a Maurice O'Connor penalty.

Kerry manager Stephen Molumphy