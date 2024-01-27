Kerry League season starts with defeat

Kerry have lost to Derry in the Allianz Football League, going down to a 63rd minute free.

The Kingdom were beaten by 15 points to 2-8 at Austin Stack Park, Tralee in a game which was live on Radio Kerry Sport.

Derry went in front early on but Sean O'Shea pointed Kerry level in the 7th minute. An 11th free from the same player nudged the Kingdom in front at 2 points to 1. Derry kicked the next 3 points and were full value for their lead of 4 points to 2 come the 17th minute. 2 more Derry points pushed the advantage out to 4. That gap was 5 by the 25th minute. A Sean O'Shea free, the first Kerry score in 16 minutes, cut the gap to 4. Dara Moynihan's point made it a 3 point game. Derry were ahead by double scores, 8 points to 4, in the final minute of the period. That's how it stood at the break.

Derry went ahead by 10 points to 5 before losing Ciaran McFaul to a black card. A 51st minute Sean O'Shea brought Kerry within 4. Jason Foley had a great opportunity a minute later to goal for Kerry but was denied by a superb save from the Derry keeper. Another Sean O'Shea free in the 53rd minute meant Kerry were only 3 down; 10 points to 7. Derry went 4 clear with quarter of an hour to go. 2 minutes later the Kingdom got the goal they so badly craved, Joe O'Connor setting up substitute Conor Geaney Back to back Derry points had them 3 clear by the 63rd minute at 13 points to 1-7. A second goal of the encounter had Kerry on terms, Graham Clifford providing the pass for Dylan Casey After Derry went in front by a point Kerry had two quick goal chances but failed to take either and they remained 1 behind in the 67th minute. A Graham O'Sullivan free brought Kerry level; 2-8 to 14 points. Derry got the winning point in the last minute of added on time.