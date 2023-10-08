Kerry lady crowned World coastal rowing champion

Kerry’s Monika Dukarska is World coastal rowing champion.

The Killorglin woman won the Women’s Solo final at the World Coastal Endurance Championships in Italy.

Later, Dukarska competes in the Mixed Double Sculls final, with Ronan Byrne at 2.15.

Another Killorglin rower Rhiannon O'Donoghue took bronze in the Women's Coastal Quad, behind Netherlands and Spain.

The crew also consisted of Miriam Sheehan (Castletownbere RC), Niamh Lordan (Kilmacsimon RC), Síonna Healy (Arklow RC) and was coxed by David Hussey (Portmagee RC).