Kerry Ladies Star Gets Gold Scholarship

Oct 31, 2024 10:22 By radiokerrysport
Kerry Ladies Star Gets Gold Scholarship
4 August 2024; Aoife Dillane of Kerry shoots to score her side's first goal, despite pressure from Galway's Niamh Divilly, during the TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Football Senior Championship final match between Galway and Kerry at Croke Park, Dublin. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile *** NO REPRODUCTION FEE ***
Mary Immaculate College (MIC) has announced the five recipients of its annual Elite Sports Scholarship Scheme in recognition of their outstanding sporting achievements.

Kerry Senior Ladies Footballer Aoife Dillane, is this year’s Gold Scholarship recipient, while Clare Senior Hurler, Shane Meehan and Clara Barrett of Ireland Women’s Rugby, have been awarded Silver Scholarships. The are joined by Laois Ladies Footballer Katie Donoghue and Clare Under 20s Hurler, Ronan O’Connor, who were awarded Bronze Scholarships.

