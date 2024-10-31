Kerry Ladies Star Gets Gold Scholarship

Mary Immaculate College (MIC) has announced the five recipients of its annual Elite Sports Scholarship Scheme in recognition of their outstanding sporting achievements.

Kerry Senior Ladies Footballer Aoife Dillane, is this year’s Gold Scholarship recipient, while Clare Senior Hurler, Shane Meehan and Clara Barrett of Ireland Women’s Rugby, have been awarded Silver Scholarships. The are joined by Laois Ladies Footballer Katie Donoghue and Clare Under 20s Hurler, Ronan O’Connor, who were awarded Bronze Scholarships.