Kerry keeper facing a couple of weeks out of action

Kerry FC goalkeeper Wayne Guthrie is facing a couple of weeks out of action due to injury.
He missed the outing against Cobh yesterday, Callan Scully deputising.
Kerry manager Billy Dennehy
Advertisement
Kerry FC goalkeeper Wayne Guthrie is facing a couple of weeks out of action due to injury.
He missed the outing against Cobh yesterday, Callan Scully deputising.
Kerry manager Billy Dennehy
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus