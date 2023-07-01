Advertisement
Kerry into All Ireland Semi Final - Report

Jul 1, 2023 17:07 By radiokerrysport
Kerry into All Ireland Semi Final - Report
The Kingdom have booked their place in the All Ireland Semi Final, beating Tyrone 2-18 to 0-12 in Croke Park

In a very tightly contested game in the opening stages, Paul Geaney kicked the first point of the game before McKernan replied just a minute later.

In the space of the next 7 minutes, Kerry scored 3 unanswered points with Adrian Spillane, Sean O Shea and a David Clifford mark putting some breathing space between the sides.

A free after 14 minutes from McCurry cut the gap before a lovely score from Tom O'Sullivan restored the 3 point advantage after quarter of an hour.

But Tyrone were to go on a run and the next 3 points in the space of 5 minutes meant the sides were level after 20 minutes, 5 points a piece.

Pauidi Clifford restored the lead before McCurry leveled matters again.

Kerry went on another scoring spree, two frees from David Clifford and a beautiful Diarmuid O'Connor score put the Kingdom 9 points to 6 up after half an hour.

A Tyrone change before the break saw Frank Burns replace Cormac Quinn

A late Harte wide meant Kerry held a 3 point lead at the short whistle, 0-9 to 0-6

The opening period of the second half belonged to Kerry, in fact Tyrone went 24 minutes without a score.

A David Clifford free followed by 2 Sean O Shea frees and an Adrian Spillane point from play made it 13 points to 6 after 45 minutes.

But a fantastic goal by Diarmuid O Connor put daylight between the sides, 1-14 to 0-6

Tyrone rattled off a few scores after the goal. McCurry and McShane brought back 2 points for the Northerners.

David Clifford rattled off 2 more points from play made it 1-15 to 8.

But another work of genius saw Sean O'Shea get the second Kerry goal of the game, making it 2-15 to 9 points with an hour on the clock.

Cathal McShane got his first point of the game which was quickly cancelled out by Stephen O'Brien with 5 minutes to go.

McCurry added another before Canavan made it 2-16 to 12 with the game heading for injury time.

A Diarmuid O'Connor point from play before a fantastic free from Sean O Shea made it 2-18 to 0-12.

Paudie Clifford did see the line for a second yellow in the closing stages.

