Kerry were beaten by Laois in the Oneills.com Leinster U20 Hurling Championship.

They won lost by 2-16 to 1-15 in Portlaoise.

An Eric Walsh goal put Kerry ahead 1-2 to 0-1 after 5 minutes. Laois went in front with a goal of their own in the 22nd minute at 1-7 to 1-5. At half time Kerry were ahead 1-10 to 1-9.

The Kingdom conceded a goal right at the start of the second period but were level with 12 minutes to go at 1-13 to 2-10. However, Laois finished stronger for the victory.