Kerry Host Waterford Cricket XI at Oyster Oval

Aug 11, 2024 12:38 By radiokerrysport
Kerry Host Waterford Cricket XI at Oyster Oval
There was a midday start at the Oyster Oval where County Kerry Cricket CC 3rd XI host Waterford & District CC 1st XI.

They're playing in a MCU Division 2 One Day 40 Over fixture.

