Kerry hope to have White and Geaney back for Quarter-Final

Kerry hope to have Gavin White and Paul Geaney back for the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship Quarter-Final.
The Kingdom are to face Tyrone at 3.45 on Saturday in Croke Park.
Kerry manager Jack O'Connor
