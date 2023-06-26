Advertisement
Sport

Kerry hope to have White and Geaney back for Quarter-Final

Jun 26, 2023 17:06 By radiokerrysport
Kerry hope to have White and Geaney back for Quarter-Final Kerry hope to have White and Geaney back for Quarter-Final
Share this article

Kerry hope to have Gavin White and Paul Geaney back for the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship Quarter-Final.

The Kingdom are to face Tyrone at 3.45 on Saturday in Croke Park.

Kerry manager Jack O'Connor

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus