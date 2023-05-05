Kerry home to Longford tonight

Kerry FC take on Longford tonight in the SSE Airtricity League First Division.

The Kingdom are at home for this tie at 7.45.

Having seen their one hundred per cent start end last week, First Division leaders Galway United entertain second placed Waterford this evening.

Athlone go to Treaty United, Cobh Ramblers play Finn Harps & Wexford face Bray.

There is a huge game tonight in the SSE Airtricity Premier Division.

The Dublin derby clash of Shamrock Rovers and Bohemians doubles as a top-of-the-table encounter.

Bohs head to Tallaght Stadium with a four point lead over their bitter rivals.

After both teams saw managers leave this week, Cork City welcome St. Pat's to Turner’s Cross.

Derry City will look to return to winning ways as they go to Drogheda United.

And there's another Dublin derby at Tolka Park where Shelbourne play UCD.

All of tonight's fixtures kick off at 7.45.